A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle over the weekend.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police responded to Giggity’s Sports Bar, 227 Broad Street, around 1:10 a.m. Sunday where a man said his 9MM handgun had been taken from the center console of his vehicle.
The victim stated that on Oct. 26 he left the firearm in the center console of his vehicle and discovered it missing around 9:30 a.m. the next day. He said the center console was found open and the vehicle had been ransacked.