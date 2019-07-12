Damages to a truck during an incident back in June have resulted in the arrest of a Gwinnett County man on a felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Wayne Jones, 33, of 24 Fern Leaf Court, Lawrenceville, was arrested Thursday near the intersection of Third Street and Maple Road.
He is accused of battering a truck and ripping off the door handle during an altercation at a Maple Road address on June 7.
Jones is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree along with a misdemeanor for simple battery.