Gunshots lead to arrest of Rome man on Dodd Blvd. late Tuesday night
A Rome man is facing several charges after an incident involving gunshots on Dodd Blvd Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Freddie Lamar Wade, 32 of 81 Dodd Blvd, Apt. D, was arrested by Floyd County police around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after firing a Glock 27 handgun and threatening to kill someone.
Wade pointed the weapon at a person’s face, threatening to kill the individual during a domestic altercation. He fired three shots, all of which struck the doors of two apartments causing damage.
Wade is charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, second degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children, simple assault, discharge of a firearm near a public street, pointing a gun at another and reckless conduct.