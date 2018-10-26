Three people face felony drug charges after a home on Joe Louis Boulevard was raided by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Fred Adams Collins, 40, of 412 Reeceburg Road, Silver Creek; Arthur Quinn Holiday, 34, of 74 Woodland Street, and Nolanda Lee Reed, 45, 2526 New Calhoun Highway, all face a variety of charges in the wake of the search. Alvin Rashun Turner, 31, of 1506 Gordon Ave., is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, less than an ounce and possession of a firearm.
Collins is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime along with two counts of possession of purchase of marijuana after the search recovered two firearms in his possession.
Holiday is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Holiday had a large amount of marijuana packaged for resale and two weapons.
Reed is charged with felony fugitive from justice, felony possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects after officers recovered the drug and a glass smoking pipe from him.
Reed is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond while Collins and Holiday each are being detained on $16,700 bond each.