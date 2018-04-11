Guns found in park were taken during West Rome burglary
Rome police have determined that weapons found by hikers off a trail at Garrard Park on April 8 were stolen during a March burglary at a home on Asbury Drive in West Rome.
According to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett:
Detectives were able to trace the guns back to the victim of a burglary March 17. The owner of the guns was able to properly identify the weapons: two 12-gauge shotguns and a bolt-action rifle, as well as a laptop computer that was stolen during the burglary.
The victim of that burglary came home to find someone inside her residence, and she was able to get off a shot that struck the intruder. The intruder was later identified as David Ray Hudgens, 44 of a Billy Pyle Road address. He spent several days in hospital before being taken to the Floyd County Jail on aggravated assault, burglary and weapons charges.
Burnett said detectives are now seeking to determine if there may have been a second intruder who got away last month or if Hudgens had perhaps already made a couple of trips into the Asbury Road home that night. Garrard Park is located just across Redmond Circle from Asbury Road.
Drugs recovered from the park along with the weapons, including heroin and methamphetamine, are being held by police as evidence in the case.
Hudgens, who was wanted for a number of probation violations — as well as charges out of Chatham County — has already been turned over to the Georgia Department of Corrections where he is being held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification unit in Jackson.