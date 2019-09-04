A masked gunman escaped with approximately $2,000 in cash and a carton of cigarettes after holding a clerk at the Maple Quick Stop at gunpoint during a hold up Tuesday night.
According to Rome Police reports:
Police were dispatched to the robbery at 1912 Maple Ave. where a clerk said a black male wearing a black mask and black sweatshirt hoodie flashed a black handgun.
Police said a witness was still at the store and told the officer the gunman pushed him out of the way and jumped the counter and demanded the cash in the register. The witness left the store but told police the gunman left on foot in the direction of East 19th Street.
The clerk told police the gunman threatened to shoot him in the head unless he turned over money. After giving up the cash in the register, the clerk said the gunman put the gun to the clerk's head and demanded more money. The clerk gave the gunman everything in his wallet.
A video of the incident indicates the suspect is about 5' 6" and the sweatshirt had an UnderArmor logo on it. The clerk estimated the gunman was in his late teens or early 20s.