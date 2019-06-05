Two Wilkerson Road neighbors reported someone entered their unlocked vehicles and stole several items that were inside.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
One person said she was missing cigarettes and a wallet containing identification, bank cards and $80 cash that had been in her purse on the front seat.
At a nearby home, another said her wallet with bank cards and identification was taken from the center cup holder. A Ruger 9mm pistol also was missing from its box in the center console.