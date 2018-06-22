Gun 'used for protection' lands Floyd man in jail
A Floyd County man has been charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Wayne Acrey Sr., 68, of 1771 Big Texas Valley Road, was jailed Friday after Floyd County Police Officer Carl Lively found a .410 gauge shotgun at the Acrey home which was loaded with a live shell. Acrey told the officer that he used the gun for protection at the remote residence.
Acrey is being held in a medical block at the Floyd County Jail without bond.