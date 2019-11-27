An East Point man recently convicted of conspiring to steal guns from federally licensed firearms dealers and to possessing stolen firearms is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6 at 1 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Rome.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. “BJay” and information presented in court:
Demontra Sharod Lucear was part of a seven-member crew that participated in a series of burglaries between October 2015 and December 2015. A total of 10 gun store burglaries took place during this time, including one at Clyde Armor in Warner Robins on Nov. 4, 2015.
In that particular burglary, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen said 24 guns, two cash boxes and $300 from the cash registers were stolen. The burglars also caused $4,000 in property damage to the store.
During his trial Lucear's attorney, Chris Twyman, argued in court that while Lucear might have participated other burglaries, he did not enter Clyde Armor. He went on to state that the question is how, and to what extent, Lucear was involved in the gun thefts.
“Burglarizing gun stores and trafficking those stolen guns to convicted felons and other prohibited persons presents a serious threat to our community,” said Pak. “Thanks to our federal, multi-state, and local law enforcement partners, Lucear and his co-defendants are off the streets and can no longer continue their criminal enterprise.”
In all, the crew stole 132 firearms which they later sold to others. Officers recovered several of the firearms during arrests.
Lucear’s co-defendants previously pleaded guilty as follows:
- On July 18, 2016, Eric Jerome Moore pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and to being a felon in possession of a firearm;
- On June 24, 2016, Jakeisia Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms;
- On July 25, 2016, Dillon James Leborgne pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms, and theft of firearms, from a federally licensed firearms dealer;
- On August 1, 2016, Jacquez Miller pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer;
- On November 14, 2016, Jameel Yusuff Drinkard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms, and theft of firearms, from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and to being a felon in possession of a firearm; and
- On November 17, 2016, Terry Eugene Brown pled guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms, and three counts of theft of firearms, from a federally licensed firearms dealer.