Gun stolen from vehicle over the weekend
A Rome couple had a handgun taken from their vehicle on Sunday at a Wakefield Place address.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police responded to a report of a vehicle break-in at 9:16 p.m. where the victim stated that his wife’s North American Arms Revolving Derringer .22 magnum, valued at $225, was taken from her Jeep.
The victim stated that his Chevrolet pickup truck was also entered through the back driver’s side door and was damaged in the process, but nothing was reported stolen.