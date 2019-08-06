A gun was accidentally discharged at Floyd Medical Center on Monday, according to Dan Bevels, public relations manager with FMC.
He continued:
“No one was threatened or injured. The incident was handled according to our policy.
“Floyd’s Security team responded immediately and appropriately. Authorities were promptly notified. Officers with the City of Rome Police Department arrived quickly and managed the situation, with no charges being filed.”
An amount of property damage, if any, was not provided by FMC.