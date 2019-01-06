Three men accused of beating up another inmate while in jail and two people charged with fighting Rome police officers are among those indicted by a Floyd County Grand Jury.
Jamel Dupree Hughes, 24, of Forest Park; Jamael Rashaud Stewart, 21, of 13 Russell St.; and Treveion Maurice Turman, 19, of LaGrange are each charged with committing an act of violence in a penal institution.
The incident happened April 23 while all four were incarcerated in the Floyd County Jail.
According to jail records:
Hughes, Stewart and Turman attacked another Rome man in the jail. All four men have since been released on bond or to state prisons to serve sentences for previous crimes.
In separate incidents, the Grand Jury also indicted David Deonte Milton, 35, of Rome and Rhonda Melissa Scott, 52, of Rome on felony charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
According to jail records:
Milton was found Feb. 4 lying on the ground drunk on North Broad Street at Harvey Street. He kicked and punched medical personnel, then fought with police and was tased twice after warnings.
Scott, who was wandering in the middle of Broad Street at Sixth Avenue the night of Aug. 22, punched the responding officer several times.
Others on the list from last week's deliberations are:
Donnell Daniel, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Kayniesha Montgomery, false imprisonment;
Jonathan C. Morrow, interference with electronic monitoring device;
Jesse W. Brooks, interference with government property;
Gary D. Holmes, interference with government property;
Steven T. Duke, cruelty to children;
James M. Mason, aggravated assault;
Jesse L. Mullins, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Rebecca L. Simpson, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Archie J. Born, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Samuel H. Pinson, serious injury by vehicle;
Luis Jimenez-Garcia, bail-jumping;
James E. Latham, aggravated stalking;
Albert J. Simpson, aggravated assault;
Earl T. Walker, making false statements and writings;
Isaac L. Chaney, aggravated assault.