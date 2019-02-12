A Gordon County man faces an obstruction charge after he was confronted by police following a shoplifting incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jackie Levon Smith, 47, of 724 College Street, Calhoun, left Walmart in West Rome without paying for over $100 worth of merchandise. Smith had previously been served with court papers restricting him from the property. Smith struck a Rome police officer with his fist later on Riverbend Drive.
He faces two felony probation violation counts, a felony failure to appear count. In addition to the obstruction count, Smith was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and criminal trespassing.