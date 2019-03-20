State and county police charged three people Tuesday after they found evidence a Cartersville retailer was giving illegal cash payouts to amusement machine winners.
Qasem O. Awad, 41, and Othman Q. Awad, 65, both of Marietta; and Ali Shawakha, 38, of Woodstock were arrested and charged with felony Commercial Gambling, the state agency said in a news release.
Agents with the the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit worked with the Georgia Lottery Corp. to execute a search warrant at Gas & Go at 2320 Hwy. 411 NE in Cartersville for possible violations of Georgia’s gambling laws, the release stated.
During the "lengthy" investigation, agents discovered the business was operating coin operated amusement machines and customers allegedly were receiving cash payouts for winning credits, the release stated.
"While searching the location, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines," the release stated.
State law requires the Georgia Lottery to license coin operated amusement machines with credits only being redeemable for lottery tickets or store merchandise.