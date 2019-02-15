The GBI has been called in to investigate an incident today after a Bartow County sheriff's deputy shot a person after a chase.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Just after noon today several Bartow County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies began a vehicle pursuit off Glade Road in Bartow County.
They followed the vehicle to Country Lane in Red Top Mountain Estates and a deputy shot the driver of the vehicle. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called to the scene immediately and will conduct further investigation.
No deputies or bystanders were injured during this incident.