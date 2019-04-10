A Garden Lakes woman was in jail on drug charges Wednesday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Danja Ann Turley, 46, of 3301 Garden Lakes Parkway, No. 31B, was arrested Wednesday morning after her car left its lane of traffic on Garden Lakes Boulevard and struck a curb, flattening the tire. Police found methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and a syringe in her purse.
Turley is charged with felony possession of meth and the misdemeanors driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain a lane, possession of marijuana and possession of a drug-related object.