Garden Lakes woman arrested on burglary warrant

A Garden Lakes woman facing a burglary charge was in jail Monday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michelle Eileen Carney, 38, of 104 Benton Drive, entered an unoccupied building on Dec. 10, 2018, and took unspecified items of property.
Carney was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with felony burglary.
