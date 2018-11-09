A Garden Lakes man is facing felony drug and gun charges after deputies came to his home to serve warrants on another person.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Bartney Furr, 64, of 2611 Lakeview Drive, is charged with 18 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and the misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.
Deputies who came to Furr's home with warrants early Thursday saw a glass pipe with meth residue sitting on a coffee table and six guns lying around in plain sight. They found a plastic bag of meth in his pocket when he was arrested. Hydrocodone and more meth was found in a closet and another 12 guns were turned up in a search of the residence.
Furr was released from jail on bond Thursday.