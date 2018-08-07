Garden Lakes man charged with meth possession
Bond was set Tuesday for a Garden Lakes man facing a felony drug charge, but four outstanding charges of failure to appear in court upped the total amount needed for his release.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Earnest Wayne Doan, Jr., 39, of 2610 Lake View Drive NW, was a passenger in a car checked by police outside Rome Liquor & Tobacco around 4 a.m.
A probable cause search turned up methamphetamine and a digital scale where he was sitting, and he told police his name was Wayne Smith.
Doan is charged with felony possession of meth and the misdemeanors possession of a drug-related object and giving a false name to law enforcement officers. His bond was set at $5,700.
However, there also were four outstanding warrants for Doan issued when he failed to appear for court dates. Bond on those charges totals another $4,600.