A Gainesville woman has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terri Cain Wyatt, 48, of 7095 Westbrook Road, Gainesville, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony after she conspired with her son Morgan Taylor Wyatt and Jeffrey Hughes through recorded phone calls and mailed letters to arrange a contraband drop containing 8.4 grams of suspected marijuana, 1 pound of loose leaf tobacco, 10 packs of rolling papers, four rolls of electrical tape and “several sandwich bags.”
This exchange was planned to take place at the Rome MVD Tag Office at 101 W. Fifth Ave. on July 7, 2019. Hughes transported the contraband to Morgan Wyatt, who is an inmate at Floyd County Jail.
Wyatt remains in jail Friday night with no bond.