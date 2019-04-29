The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a murder conviction and life without parole plus 25 year sentence for a Floyd County who opening fire at a Hardy Avenue party — killing one man and wounding another.
Briones Ladon Wofford was convicted of killing Jimmie Sellers Jr. and shooting Marvin Blackburn on Feb. 28, 2016. Wofford claimed he'd acted in self defense because he had been struck by Sellers moments before the shooting.
During his 2017 trial several people testified Wofford chased Sellers after he was taken away from the conflict by Blackburn.
Karen Brouse, who represented Wofford in the hearing, said his former lawyer did not present what she phrased as “significant evidence” to support an alternate theory that Wofford had been robbed and there was a second gunman at the scene.
Police found three shell casings at the scene which matched Wofford’s 9mm pistol. That pistol was recovered from a woman who fled the scene with Wofford after the shooting.
In a 2018 hearing, Wofford's attorney also said his trial lawyer had failed to present the statements of at least two witnesses saying they had heard six shots, as well as not doing enough to explain the criminal history of witnesses as well as Sellers, who had a previous felony drug charge.
The high court ruled that his conviction and sentence stands, although it did condense charges that had to do with the shooting of Blackburn. The court merged a count of aggravated assault into a count of aggravated battery.