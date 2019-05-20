The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction and life in prison without parole sentence of a Decatur man who, along with two local women, set a man up and killed him on Wood Creek Way in 2015.
At the time of the trial Assistant Floyd County District Attorney Natalee Staats said the three defendants set up a plan to rob Cristobal Becerras-Contreras, luring him with the promise of sexual favors from Dorsey. Delaney Scott Ray and Kelesha Dorsey lived at Ashland Park Apartments. Kyle Anthony Strother, who was Ray’s boyfriend, lived in Decatur.
On the night of the murder, Ray and Strother dropped Dorsey off at a convenience store to meet the victim, then headed to the Wood Creek Way where they waited to rob him.
When Becerras-Contreras showed up at the home, prosecutors said, Strother opened fire killing him.
All three fled to the Atlanta area. Rome police investigators found a piece of paper in Becerras-Contreras’ car where he had written the address of the store. They quickly traced Dorsey through security video footage and arrested Ray as well.
Both women testified against Strother and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, as well as robbery and battery charges and were sentenced to prison.
Strother was arrested in April 2016 after a manhunt that included the U.S. Marshals Service and is currently serving his sentence in Ware State Prison in Waycross, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.