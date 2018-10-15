The funeral is set for a 20-year-old woman who friends described as loving being outdoors and spending time in the woods.
Courtney Nicole Dubois’ dismembered body was found in the Bartow County on August 13. She was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and loved animals and was studying to become a veterinarian, according to her obituary.
Dubois’ friends called her the psychiatrist as a nickname because of her penchant for helping people with their problems and listening to others.
Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said earlier Dubois was reported missing by the Fairmont Police Department in West Virginia.
The medical examiner’s office used dental records obtained through law enforcement channels from her family to confirm her identity. Millsap said more information would be released as new developments occur.
Dubois’ body, which was cut into an undisclosed number of pieces, was discovered Aug. 13 at the landfill on Allatoona Dam Road near Emerson. A sanitation worker found a body part while dumping a container from a remote collection site.
Sheriff’s deputies and GBI investigators found more of her remains later which had been wrapped in separate bags and traced them to the collection site on Cedar Creek Road in Cartersville.
The container brought to the landfill had been sealed Aug. 11.
She is survived by her father Adam Dubois and his wife Mary Bender as well as her mother Lisa Dubois and her siblings — Joseph Dubois, Brandy McRae, Shana Hill and Suzanne Hopkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Parish of the Precious Blood, St. Louis Catholic Church in Limestone, Maine on October 20 followed by a committal service at St. Louis Cemetery.
No arrests have been made in the case.