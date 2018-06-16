Friday night shooting victim suffers serious injury, being treated at Floyd Medical Center
Update: Rome police investigators are currently looking for potential witnesses of a shooting at a home on West 13th Street on Friday night which left a woman with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Sailors.
Sailors said the woman was brought to Floyd Medical Center on Friday night by a personal vehicle and remained in serious condition into Saturday. A suspect in the shooting has not been named.
Investigator Corey Bowers is leading the investigation. What led to the shooting is still under investigation. Sailors said he did not want to comment on how the woman was shot.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the anonymous tip line at 706-236-5000.
Previously reported: Floyd Medical Center has been taken off a lockdown following reports of a shooting in the area of the hospital around midnight Friday.
However, Rome police had not returned a request for comment Saturday morning on any details related to a reported shooting or whether one even occurred near the hospital at 304 Turner McCall Blvd.
Hospital spokesman Dan Bevels said no incident took place at FMC. The lockdown was prompted by a community incident, he said.
“There was no incident at the hospital,” Bevels said. "It’s not uncommon for us (to) enact security procedures if there has been an incident in the community that leads us to believe we should take extra precaution to protect our patients and employees.”