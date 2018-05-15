Fraudulent $2,500 check cashed from man’s account
Floyd County police are looking into a man’s report that someone cashed a fraudulent check for $2,500 from his account.
According to Floyd County police reports:
The man told police he believed someone cashed the fraudulent check Friday at the Hop N Shop on Calhoun Avenue. The check had been made out to a Samone Satterwhite, which an officer confirmed to be a fake name. The forged check and the man’s checks were similar, however, the forged check did not have several security features on it.