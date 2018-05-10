Four vehicles, two 18-wheelers, involved in wreck at Ga. 53 and Ga. 140
Floyd County Police Public Officer Jerome Poole may have summed up a wreck northeast of Rome early Thursday morning best.
"When you have an 18-wheeler run a red light and nobody gets hurt seriously it's a miracle," Poole said.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
A tractor-trailer that was north bound on Ga. 53, driven by Phillip Charles Lewis, 52, of Plainville, ran a red light and collided with a white Dodge Journey, driven by Briana Roberts, 23, of Adairsville. Roberts was attempting to make a left turn off Ga. 140 onto Ga. 53 coming toward Rome. The SUV was spun completely around and struck head on by a tractor trailer, driven by Theartis Tyrone Wilkerson, 58, of Decatur.
Steve David Sanford, 48, of Adairsville, the driver of a Ford pickup truck pulling lawn equipment, was also westbound, attempting to go straight across Ga. 53 saw what was happening and hit his brakes but had the front end of his truck taken off by the truck which ran the red light.
Roberts was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for a check-up.
Lewis was charged with failure to obey a traffic device.