Four vehicle wreck ties up traffic on Ga. 53 North but no one seriously hurt
A pickup truck ended up on its roof and another vehicle careened down an embankment into a ditch, but no one was seriously hurt in a four vehicle wreck at the intersection of Ga. 53 and Ga. 140 northeast of Rome Tuesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
A Ford Ranger truck, driven by Ricky Adams, 61, of Powder Springs was cited for following too closely after he ran into the rear of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Billy Pack, 50, of Calhoun, causing a domino effect. The Hyundai was knocked off the east side of the road into a ditch, where the road is being widened, clipping a motorcycle operated by Christopher Padgett, 23, of Chatsworth, which then hit a Honda CRV, drive by Felipe Diego, Rome, in the rear. Diego managed to drive his car on through the intersection to the entrance of the convenience store before he pulled over.
The truck flipped over onto its roof and sustained heavy damages. Zack Rucker, who was at the Hi-Tech convenience store at the intersection, ran with several others, including motorcyclist Padgett, to assist the driver of the truck. They cut Adam's seatbelt and pulled him out of the passengers side of the vehicle to safety.
The Hyundai Sonata also suffered extensive damage to the rear end.