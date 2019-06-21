One person was seriously injured during a four-vehicle wreck at Turner McCall Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday night.
According to Rome Police reports:
A Dodge truck hauling a trailer loaded with a lawn tractor was east bound on Turner McCall Boulevard and apparently ran the red light at the intersection, striking a Nissan Altima and demolishing the front end of the passenger vehicle.
The truck then careened into a Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Beetle that were stopped at the light heading toward West Rome.
Lt. Paul Greene with the Rome Police said that two independent witnesses told officers that the Dodge truck ran the light.
The female driver of the Altima was most seriously injured, though Greene said it did not appear as if her injuries were life threatening.
Police had not released any of the names of motorists at press time.
Traffic at the busy intersection was tied up for close to an hour. East bound traffic was detoured onto Fifth Avenue through downtown Rome while west bound traffic was detoured through a parking lot onto Fifth Avenue and around the wreck.