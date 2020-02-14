During the execution of a search warrant by the Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force, four people were arrested on multiple drug charges at 11 p.m. Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The task force executed the search warrant at the home of David Michael Brock, 57, at 2531 Shorter Avenue Lot 58. Task force officers found one ounce of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and numerous glass smoking devices.
More meth and less than one ounce of marijuana was found in the purse of Tracy Lynn Brock, 49, of Cedartown.
A prescription bottle without a name on the label containing liquid morphine was found at the residence.
Gerald Edward Pointer Jr., 48, of Calhoun, Peggy Sue Tillman, 43, of Fairmount, and both Brocks are all charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of meth with intention to distribute.
The four were are also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug related objects.
David Brock is charged with a felony probation violation.
All four remained in jail Friday with no bond.