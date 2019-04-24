Four Nashville, Tennessee, residents were arrested in Cherokee County, Alabama, Tuesday on felony shoplifting warrants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Adriana Mesha Christian, 19, Mykia Mysha Crutcher, 23, Tavarus Tremont Crutcher, 22, and Tywan Lamont Hatcher II, 22, all of a 721 Myrtle Street address, were each charged with felony theft by shoplifting related to a theft that occurred at Dunham's Sporting Goods, 2770 Martha Berry Highway, on April 19.
Approximately $1,800 in clothing items were taken. Each is being held on a $4,600 bond.