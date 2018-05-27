Four injured in off-road vehicle wreck
Four minors suffered various degrees of injuries Saturday afternoon when the Polaris Side by Side they were in rolled onto its side after going around curve on an asphalt driveway too fast.
According to Floyd County police:
The wreck happened around 2:10 p.m. Saturday at 2196 New Rosedale Road. The driver, a 14-year-old from Decatur, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Chattanooga with an apparent head injury and broken femur. He was alert and conscious at the scene, though.
The passengers were two 11-year-olds and a 9-year-old — one from Decatur and two from Floyd County. One of the kids suffered a cut on his head and road rash and was taken to a local hospital by Redmond EMS. The other two sustained either bruises or scrapes.