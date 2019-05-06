handcuffs FOPD arrests

Four Cedartown men were arrested Monday, all on drug possession charges.

According to Floyd County jail reports:

The four men had vape cartridges containing CBD oil of 90 percent potency. One of the men threw two bags of marijuana out of the vehicle and there was a digital scale in the vehicle.

Victor Manuel Perez-Guzman, 21, of 112 George West Road, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a drug related object and tampering with evidence.

Eliseo Perez-Guzman, 18, of 112 George West Road, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol.

Marco Antonio Guzman, 22, of 121 Montana Drive, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a drug related object, tampering with evidence and speeding.

Juan Jesus Paramo-Guzman, 25, of 227 Chestnut Street, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.