Four Cedartown men were arrested Monday, all on drug possession charges.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
The four men had vape cartridges containing CBD oil of 90 percent potency. One of the men threw two bags of marijuana out of the vehicle and there was a digital scale in the vehicle.
Victor Manuel Perez-Guzman, 21, of 112 George West Road, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a drug related object and tampering with evidence.
Eliseo Perez-Guzman, 18, of 112 George West Road, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol.
Marco Antonio Guzman, 22, of 121 Montana Drive, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a drug related object, tampering with evidence and speeding.
Juan Jesus Paramo-Guzman, 25, of 227 Chestnut Street, is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.