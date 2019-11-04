Four Rome men are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and the possession and use of drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jarius Young, 19, and Ahzontaye Young, 21, of Maplewood Square, along with Bryson Moon, 21 of 1505 Gordon St., and Devon Young, 19, of 412 Calhoun Ave. are all charged with intention to distribute as well as possession and use of drug related objects. They were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant was executed at the Calhoun Avenue address.
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force found several marijuana grinders, digital scales, baggies and a glass smoking device on the property. Marijuana was also found in the bathtub and toilet.
The Youngs were also charged with evidence tampering, specifically Devon Young tampering with evidence found in the toilet. Moon was also charged with probation violation.
As of Monday morning, all four men remain in jail with bonds of $10,100, with the exception of Jarius Young who is being held without bond.