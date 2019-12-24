Four individuals remained in jail Tuesday morning on drug charges following arrests at a local motel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crystal Leigh Bollen, 35, of 84 Compton Cir.; Rockmart, Michael Rece Hall, 33, of 132 Padlock Mountain Road, Cave Spring; Walter Jefferson Simpson Jr., 38, of 1377 Bells Ferry Road; and Cassie Cowart, 36, 15 High Bluff Road, were all arrested Monday at the Economy Inn, 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., Room 217.
Each is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects. Simpson is additionally charged with two counts of felony probation violation. All remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $5,700 property bond.