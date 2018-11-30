On Thursday morning Rome police responded to the Forum River Center which had been broken into the previous night by an unknown person or persons.
According to Rome police:
Management at the Forum said a break-in happened between closing on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The staff found the back door of the building was forced open. The subjects who broke in took several items from the main arena which houses the ice rink. Items taken included tools, a cooler, a computer, a wireless microphone and a electronic controller. Police also found there was an attempt to take things from an electronic control board and the subjects also tried to force their way into other rooms in the building. The investigation is ongoing.