A Fort Payne, Alabama man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $5,700 bond following an argument with his girlfriend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas James Lane, 24, 2402 Dean Rd., began yelling and hitting the dash of his girlfriend's vehicle while traveling down Alabama Highway Tuesday during an argument. He got in the woman's face and began cursing and yelling, then said "I'm going to kill you" directed at her in the presence of police. Lane also resisted officers while being placed under arrest.
Lane is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and obstruction of officers.