A Fort Oglethorpe man accused of raping a 6-year-old girl in 2002 was among the most recent Floyd County indictments filed Friday.
Timothy Wayne Duck, 36, of 103 Colony Circle was arrested on rape and child molestation charges on May 17, 2018, over 16 years after he is accused of forcing a child into a room at a Rome residence and making her have sex with him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Just over a year ago, Duck was charged with felony rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery. The incident occurred in April of 2002, when he forcibly had intercourse with the young girl “with the intention of satisfying his sexual desires.” He was 21 at the time.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Alejandro C. Jacobo, aggravated assault;
Karen T. Jones, contraband inside guard line;
Cornelius D. Cooley, contraband inside guard line;
William J. Edenfield, obstruction of officer;
Sandra P. Balcarcel, false statements & writings;
Megan Nicholson, arson;
David R. Weems, III and Stephanie A. Weems, burglary;
Ricky E. Brownlow, aggravated stalking;
Charles F. Reed, aggravated stalking;