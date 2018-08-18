Former Walmart employee charged in thefts from store
A former employee at the West Rome Walmart is charged with felony theft by taking after it was discovered he allegedly took more than $1,500 in items from the store over a span of almost two months.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police reports:
Russell G. Barlow, 26, of 15 Van Tassel Drive, Lindale, turned himself in at the jail Friday, after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.
Earlier this month, loss prevention personnel at the 2510 Redmond Circle store contacted Rome police, requesting a detective to follow up on the thefts by Barlow which they had been probing.
The thefts are believed to have taken place between June 13 and July 31. The items stolen included beer, cakes, cleaning supplies and electronics.
Surveillance footage shows Barlow voiding items he has scanned or pretending to scan them for customers. Then he walks out with them to their cars to load the items into their cars.
He was released from jail Saturday.