An inmate at Johnson State Prison was returned to Rome on Wednesday to face drug charges stemming from an incident nearly two years ago at the Floyd County Prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Lloyd Owens, 35, of 35 Massee Circle, Hawkinsville, faces felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates charges.
During a search of Owens at the Floyd County County prison on January 30, 2018 was found with a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and two different pills in his boots when he returned to the prison from a work detail.