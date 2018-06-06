Former employee charged in armed robbery
A former employee was arrested on armed robbery charges a day after the late Tuesday robbery of a convenience store at 1403 N. Broad St.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The employee stated that a man entered the store wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and a mask Tuesday evening with a large revolver and took $2,000 in cash from the night drop and register.
The employee identified that suspect as Lakhwinder Singh, a former employee. The two used to be roommates as well as coworkers at the store, he told police.
The employee was ordered to the front register and made to hand over all the money. He said the suspect then left with the money and headed towards Harvey Street on foot.
The owner of the store told an officer that Lakhwinder Singh also took cash from another store he owned earlier in the week while working there. That incident is currently being investigated.
Singh is also charged with possession of cocaine, theft by taking and possession and use of drug-related objects. He was in jail without bond Wednesday night.