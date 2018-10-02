Former county schools chief of operations arrested
Sam Sprewell, former chief of operations for Floyd County Schools, turned himself in Tuesday to face RICO charges and was released on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sprewell, 65, of 14 Heather Road, is charged with four counts of violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of bribery and theft by taking — all felonies.
Sprewell was indicted on the criminal charges in connection with an alleged conspiracy led by the system's maintenance director Derry Richardson that siphoned off more than $6 million in ELOST funds. The criminal charges follow a civil case that was finalized earlier this year.