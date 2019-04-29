A Fairmount man who was caught smuggling alcohol, drugs, and contraband cellphones into Hays State Prison was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak:
Senior U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy sentenced Mark Edward Jeffery, 34, to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
On February 7, 2018, one of Jeffery’s fellow correctional officers observed a large rectangular object, wrapped in black electrical tape, hidden in Jeffery’s beverage container. The officer notified a supervisor about possible contraband.
Later that day, the prison’s chief of security asked Jeffery to consent to a search of his person and belongings. Jeffery consented to the search and correctional officers found one brown glass smoking utensil, four cellular phone chargers, four smartphones, two bags containing 190 pills, a plastic bag with methamphetamine and a water bottle with alcohol.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Corrections.
“We are pleased to see that justice has been served on this former officer for his role in jeopardizing our non-negotiable mission of public safety,” said GDC Commissioner Timothy C. Ward in a press release. “Ridding our prisons of corrupt staff and shedding light on those who choose to ignore that mission remains a top priority.”