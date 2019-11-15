A Floyd County woman is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement officers after kneeing an officer in the groin during an incident at her residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Holly Jena Farr, 56, of 5 Woodview Court, Silver Creek, was embroiled in an argument with a person at her home when Farr struck them in the face. When Floyd County police arrived on the scene Thursday around 9 p.m., Farr allegedly used a knee to strike an officer in the groin.
Farr was also charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance in the emergency room at Redmond Regional Medical center.