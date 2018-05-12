Floyd woman accused of theft by conversion
A Floyd County woman has been arrested after allegedly failing to complete a transaction for a camper.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mary Lou White, 50, of 1697 Old Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail Saturday morning to face a felony theft by conversion charge and a misdemeanor theft by conversion charge.
A warrant for her arrest claims she took funds, $2,076, for the purchase of a camper in March but failed to make the buy.
White has been released from jail on $3,500 bond.