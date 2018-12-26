A Bartow County man who was serving time at the Floyd County Prison while waiting to be placed into a work-release program was killed in a tragic incident in Cartersville Wednesday afternoon.
According to Warden Mike Long:
Lester Robert Baker, 43, of Cartersville, had volunteered for a sanitation detail in Cartersville Wednesday to help with the large amount of waste put out the day after Christmas.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Church Street and Jones Street in Cartersville. The Georgia State Patrol has been asked to take the lead in the investigation into the incident that occurred sometime shortly after lunch.
Baker was found on the ground between the sanitation truck and a utility pole, however no additional details were available Wednesday evening. Warden Long said the GSP Collision Reconstruction Team was conducting the investigation to figure out exactly what happened.
"He was a really good inmate," Long said. “He was always willing to work and never gave us any problems."
The warden said that Baker had been transferred from another institution to the prison on Black's Bluff Road where he was being transitioned into a work-release program that helps prepare inmates for re-integration into society.
"He hadn't gotten there yet, but he would have been excellent at it," Long said.