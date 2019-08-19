Floyd police seeking information on injured cyclist

Floyd County police are seeking information after a woman was found Sunday after being struck while cycling on the Rome Bypass near Burnett Ferry Road.
According to Floyd County police:
Gabrielle Falk was found on the shoulder of the road after being struck sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. by a vehicle. She is in stable condition at the hospital. Sgt. Chris Fincher of said she was partially in the road when she was found. A combination of the quick actions of the person who found her and her helmet may have saved her life.
If anyone has information regarding the wreck please contact the crime line at 706-236-5000.