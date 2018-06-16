Floyd Medical Center lifts lockdown following Friday night incident
Floyd Medical Center has been taken off a lockdown following reports of a shooting in the area of the hospital around midnight Friday.
However, Rome police had not returned a request for comment Saturday morning on any details related to a reported shooting or whether one even occurred near the hospital at 304 Turner McCall Blvd.
Hospital spokesman Dan Bevels said no incident took place at FMC. The lockdown was prompted by a community incident, he said.
“There was no incident at the hospital,” Bevels said. "It’s not uncommon for us (to) enact security procedures if there has been an incident in the community that leads us to believe we should take extra precaution to protect our patients and employees.”