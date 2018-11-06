Floyd County Police have arrested a Silver Creek man on a felony drug charge after seeking to locate him with a re-arrest warrant issued by Probate Judge Steve Burkhalter.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ted Eugene James, 49, of 65 Woodruff St., was arrested near the intersection of Old Rockmart Road and Donahoo Road Monday night and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
The re-arrest warrant for James was for his failure to appear in court on another matter on July 24.