Floyd man charged with pill possession, operating unsafe vehicle
A Floyd County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dalton Lee Godfrey, 26, of 251 Fire Tower Road, is charged with felony possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor operating an unsafe vehicle, failure to maintain lane and drugs not in original container.
Floyd County police reported they found methylphenidate pills and a suboxone patch on Godfrey.
He remained in jail on Thursday on a probation hold.