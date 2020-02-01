A man accused of entering a home near Cave Spring in January has been picked up in Carrollton by Floyd County deputies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trevor Austin McNeil, 22, of 1372 Old Cedartown Road, Lindale, was picked up from the Carroll County Jail Friday and brought to the Floyd County Jail to face a felony burglary charge along with misdemeanors for theft by deception and theft by taking.
He is alleged to have broken into a home on Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring on Jan. 5. An Xbox One gaming system was stolen along with a controller.